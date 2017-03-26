Taiwan lawmakers hope Hong Kongers can choose government leader

Hong Kong’s new leader was elected by a group of nearly 1,200 electors – mostly supporters of the Chinese government – sparking protests by pro-democracy activists in the region.

With an electoral system stacked in favor of the central government, the pro-democratic movement has used mass protests against the government, blocking an unpopular state security law in 2003 and, more recently, thwarting Beijing’s plans for “patriotic education” in Hong Kong.

However, the vast majority of Hong Kong’s 3.8 million voters do not participate in the selection of the chief executive and Lam is widely expected to win thanks to support from pro-China members of the election committee.

Outside the election venue, pro-democracy and pro-Beijing protesters gathered, sometimes playing competing music, according to the Hong Kong Free Press, a publication that was barred from the press area because of being online only. He added that the city’s leader is “chosen by (Chinese) President Xi Jinping not Hong Kongers”.

Lam has also emphasised there is no room for independence for the city, responding to a rise in calls for a direct split from China by some young activists – a sentiment viewed as unthinkable just a few years ago.

Ms Lam takes over from current leader Leung Chun-ying, who was not seeking a second term, citing family reasons.

The former Hong Kong government chief secretary must try to mend the territory's deep political divisions, while laboring under the widespread perception that she was Beijing's handpicked candidate for the post.

“A lot of people were not happy with how the central government voiced support for one of the candidates”, said Linda Li, professor of political science at the City University of Hong Kong. “Hong Kong people will be dissatisfied at the election result because it can’t represent the people’s stance”. “Why don’t we start with the easier subjects first?”

The three candidates for Hong Kong’s chief executive, from left, retired judge Woo Kwok-hing, Hong Kong’s former chief secretary Carrie Lam and Hong Kong’s former financial secretary John Tsang shake hands as they stand for photographs outside a polling station for the chief executive election in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong is governed under the principle of “one country, two systems”, under which China has agreed to give the region semi-autonomous status since its 1997 handover from Britain.

Since then frustration among activists has sparked calls for self-determination for Hong Kong, or even a complete split from China. She must try to garner public support for her policies, after emerging the victor from an undemocratic process in which the closest candidate she beat was far more popular, according to opinion polls.

Chan Wing-kee, a representative of China’s national legislature who voted for Lam, dismissed the negative connotation, saying “777 is a lucky number”.

In November previous year, a Hong Kong court disqualified Baggio Leung and Yau Wai-ching after they used anti-China insults when they were being sworn into office.

BBC television coverage of the Hong Kong election had been censored in hotels in mainland China.

Lin said that Lam’s mandate would face questions because she was not elected by the populace.