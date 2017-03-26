Ted Koppel tells Sean Hannity he’s bad for America

Here he was forced to pause while Hannity interrupted, “You’re selling the American people short”.

Ted Koppel charged Fox News host Sean Hannity with contributing to the increased antipathy toward opposing viewpoints that is prevalent in America.

Koppel: Let me finish the sentence before you do that.

Hannity pointed out that his show was supposed to be an editorial – and that everyone knew that he was a conservative with a strong opinion: “Are you against the editorial pages?”

Fake “edited” news. I gave a example after example of why I say “journalism is dead”.

Koppel offered Hannity a partial compliment by saying he’s very good at what he does, but added that he’s also “attracted people who are determined that ideology is more important than facts”. Hannity would be perfectly satisfied if the entire Democratic party evaporated, and every American citizen came together in a hive mind.

Hannity: I’m listening. With all due respect. The post itself has footage of the segment and summarizes the exchange.

Hannity fired back on Twitter alleging that his interview had been cut significantly from 45 minutes to less than two. He’s been on TV for decades and is entirely aware that interviews are often edited down to fit time constraints or cut out unnecessary, irrelevant, or uninteresting discussions.

Koppel was unmoved by Hannity’s argument that Americans are smart enough to tell the difference between news and opinion shows.

Following the broadcast on Sunday, CBS did release a web extra of the Hannity interview, which included the “journalism is dead” interaction.

Retired “Nightline” host Ted Koppel. “And once they believe it they will always believe it even if it’s utterly false”.

It’s just hard to figure out exactly what Hannity is really upset about, other than perhaps Koppel calmly telling him to his face he thinks he’s bad.