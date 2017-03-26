Tennessee bills teen to replace guardrail that killed her

Pictured, Tennessee teen, Hannah Eimers.

A Loudon County father who lost his daughter in a vehicle crash said she would be alive today if it wasn’t for the guardrail she hit.

“That bill was tasteless”, Hannah’s father, Steven Eimers said.

He said he was “flabbergasted” by it, especially since the guardrail end piece had been removed from the TDOT’s list of qualified products one week before her death.

Hannah Eimers, 17, was driving her father’s auto in November when she lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a guardrail on the driver’s side, killing her. Instead, it impaled the vehicle, a Volvo, before hitting the teenager in the head and chest killing her instantly.

The rail should have either buckled on impact or deflected the vehicle.

According to a report from USA Today, Eimers is refusing to pay the bill and also alleges the model of guardrail end involved in Hannah’s death is “horribly designed” and risky, and that “the culture at TDOT is more concerned with making up catchy slogans than actual safety”.

“I’m shocked, the audacity“, he said. “They know these devices do not perform at high speeds and in situations like my daughter’s accident, but leave them in place”.

Initially, Tennessee Department of Transportation said there were 358 X-Lite end terminals across the state, but they later said there were approximately 1,000 of those type of guardrails across the state. He also said the family will receive another letter to explain the error in detail.

Nagi said the department will start looking for a contractor to remove the guardrail ends where the speed limit exceeds 45mph starting on March 31 – five months after they were taken off the approved list.

Pictured the X-LITE guard terminal that impaled Hannah Eimers.

A Tennessee family is still reeling from the death of a 17-year-old relative.

The I-75 speed limit is 70mph.

The agency reportedly removed the model on October 25 due to concerns about how “systems may perform if impacted at higher speeds” than roughly 62 miles per hour.

The Virginia agency’s emphasis on guardrail safety came after whistleblower Joshua Harman won a $663 million settlement against Trinity Industries Inc., saying the company altered its ET-Plus model terminal without getting approval from the Federal Highway Administration. Stephen said he’s happy TDOT is changing them, he just wishes they had changed them sooner.