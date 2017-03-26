Tens of thousands march in Yemen against Saudi-led airstrikes (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

The protests come as fighting raged between the Saudi-led coalition and Houthi rebels in the Nihm district northeast of Sanaa, and the southern city of Taiz.

The protests, organized by Shiite Houthi rebels supporting former president Ali Abdullah Saleh and Houthi leader Abdul-Malek al-Houthi, called for an end to the conflict which has killed more than 10,000 civilians, displaced over three million people and pushed the impoverished country to the brink of starvation.

Houthi rebels and forces loyal to former President Saleh have also continued to encircle densely populated areas in Taiz Governorate, preventing civilians from leaving and restricting humanitarian access to Taiz city, the United Nations said.

The court’s decision was published on the eve of the second anniversary of Saudi Arabia’s air war against the Houthis.

Sunday will mark two years since the escalation of the current conflict.

Addressing crowds during Sunday rally, the Head of Supreme Political Council, Saleh al-Sammad, urged the lift of blockade, stressing that the aggression has nothing to do in Yemen but to commit crimes against Yemeni civilians.

“The battle is still fierce and the war will not end without a victory for the truth and justice”, Samad said to loud cheers.

The Saudi-led coalition has launched a series of air strikes since the war began but the Houthis remain entrenched in most of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.

According to Amnesty at least 4,600 civilians have been killed and more than 8,000 have been injured since the Saudi Arabia-led coalition began carrying out airstrikes in Yemen in March 2015 sparking a full-blown armed conflict.

Meanwhile Samamd blamed the worldwide community including the United Nations for doing nothing in order to put an end to crimes committed against Yemenis.