Tesla Model 3 Electric Car Sneak Peek – What We Know so Far?

Tesla owner, Elon Musk, has tweeted a short vid of what’s claimed to be a near-production ready Model 3 ahead of its production commencing this July. “Model 3 is just a smaller, more affordable version of Model S w less range & power & fewer features”.

He also took a jab at Ford, which foiled Musk’s dream of having a auto line-up that spelled “sexy”.

Model 3 has been unveiled on the first of April 2016 and its price starts from $35,000, thus being the most affordable model made by Tesla.

Musk said past year that the Model 3 would have at least 215 miles of range but is now hinting that it might be able to go further than the Chevrolet Bolt, which has an EPA-estimated range of 238 miles, on a single charge.

The Model X will remain Tesla’s only crossover for now.

But the vehicle will come with Tesla’s new hardware suite that improves Autopilot’s capabilities and will enable it to be fully driverless, pending regulatory approval and further software validation.

When the Y finally arrives, Tesla’s lineup will include models S, 3, X, and Y. Clearly, Musk has a sense of humor.

As if to down-sell Model 3, he went on to tweet, “Model 3 is like a BMW 3 series or Audi A4”.

The automaker recently raised $1.2 billion ahead of the Model 3 launch as the company was getting “close to the edge” on its cash needs, Musk said ahead of the capital raise.

As per Tesla, Model S it is an exciting time here inside of Tesla Motors!

Tesla has a backlog of 400,000 reservations for the Model 3.