The Big Health Fix Bruises Ryan and Trump

Asked whether Trump, Ryan, or the Freedom Caucus chairman, North Carolina Republican Mark Meadows, would be most to blame if the bill fails, the official said Ryan. Speaking to the press before the vote on Friday, Sean Spicer informed reporters that, despite the lack of support, the bill would proceed to the House floor.

Clearly, the rising star of the GOP who was once a Vice Presidential candidate and has proudly served as the Speaker of the House may have simply bitten off more than he can chew, and in this Administration, there is no reward for failure.

Indeed, even before the vote cancellation, influential conservative commentator Ramesh Ponnuru was arguing that the new information about the parliamentarian meant Republicans should rethink the whole bill, not rush it out of the House. “The problem (for Ryan) is the Democrats smell blood in the water”.

Ryan and Trump have been struggling to satisfy enough members of both blocs to get the bill passed.

Trump and his aides were heavily invested in the legislation.

But it’s unclear whether Republican leaders will come up with the votes necessary to pass it.

“Ultimately, this all kind of comes down to a choice: Are all of us willing to give a little to get something done?” the Wisconsin Republican continued.

Trump’s IRS could also ease up on enforcing the tax penalties paid by those who choose not to buy health insurance.

Despite the tweaks Ryan said the bill needs, he added that he feels “very good” about the legislation’s progress and where things now stand.

What about Speaker Paul Ryan? As the health care bill continues to sink, many are beginning to wonder if it is a sign that Ryan should not be at the helm in the House as well. “Said Vermont senior Senator Patrick Leahy”. “He’s really been fantastic”.

“ObamaCare will explode and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE”, he tweeted Saturday morning.

“I think Paul Ryan did a major disservice to President Trump, I think the president was extremely courageous in taking on health care and trusted others to come through with a program he could sign off on”, Chris Ruddy, chief executive officer of Newsmax and a longtime friend of Trump’s, said last week.