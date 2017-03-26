The dinosaur family tree may get a shakeup

Scientists who took a deeper look at dinosaur fossils suggest a different evolutionary history for dinosaurs, moving theropods such as T. Rex to a new branch of the family tree and hinting at an earlier and more northern origin for dinosaurs. In the paper, the researchers say the first dinosaurs actually showed up slightly earlier — about 247 million years ago, somewhere in the northern region of the supercontinent Laurasia.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Tyrannosaurus Rex and his buddies could be on the move as a new study proposes a massive shake-up of the dinosaur family tree.

Scientists observed the bone structure of these dinosaurs and realized they seem to have some inconsistencies when compared to conventional wisdom on how they evolved, leading to the breakthrough.

For 130 years palaeontologists have been working with a classification system in which dinosaur species have been placed in to two distinct categories: Ornithischia and Saurischia.

But under the new classification, bird-hipped dinos such as the three-horned Triceratops and armoured Stegosaurus no longer comprise one of the two basal categories.

The Ornithischia group also includes stegosaurus. What they found is that the therapods (a group that eventually gave rise to modern birds) are in the wrong group. According to the new family tree, the carnivorous beasts like T. rex and Velociraptor had been wrongly classified in the old system.

One possibility for their last common ancestor, writes Devlin, is a cat-sized omnivore called Saltopus elginensis, unearthed in a quarry in Scotland.Max Langer, a respected paleontologist at the University of São Paulo in Brazil tells Devlin that he’s not convinced that Saltopus is the mother of dinos. Was against everything we had learned, ” explains lead author of the analysis, Matthew Baron of the Department of Earth Sciences at Cambridge University. “We want this to start a great new debate in our field, and we hope that people test our ideas and search for new specimens and new evidence that might support or refute our finds”. To re-evaluate the evolution, Baron and his colleagues studied many more fossils and species, many of which were discovered only a few decades ago.

And the fossil evidence points to the Northern Hemisphere as their starting point – possibly in an area that is now the United Kingdom, according to the study’s lead author, Matthew Baron of Cambridge University. The names go back 130 years, to 1887, when they were invented and applied by Harry Seeley, a British palaeontologist. They used computer simulations to try to group together those with similar characteristics, creating tens of thousands of potential dinosaur family trees.

“This is roughly 35,000 individual data points that had to be input by hand, based upon my observations”, Baron says. The rest of the Ornithischia and the theropods, meanwhile, are joined as a newly named group, the Ornithoscelida. He was able concluded that there were two main groups of dinosaurs. Baron, Professor Norman, and the other scientists involved with the reassessment of dinosaurs have not based “their new division on one major characteristic”, but instead have argued “that a number of different aspects of dinosaur anatomy should make the family tree split in new ways”. For many years, It was thought that dinosaurs originated in the southern hemisphere on the ancient continent known as Gondwana because the oldest dinosaur fossils have been recovered from South America, suggesting that the oldest dinosaurs originated there.

And even after centuries of digging up dino bones, more clues may be hiding in the dirt that could reshape scientists’ understanding of the current family tree or Baron’s proposed redesign.