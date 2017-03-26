‘The Flash’s Iris & Barry Get Engaged Again During Musical Episode!

“We actually have a flashback in the beginning of the “Flash” episode to Barry and his mother when he was a kid – they used to watch movie musicals together”. However, the Music Meister surprises The Flash and puts him in a similar coma, one that Team Flash can’t cure. By deciding not to use Supergirl to start the plot, the producers ended up with a very short window to make us adhere to their universe.

This musical episode was hotly anticipated on social media and largely delivers.

For instance, I wish the premise of Barry and Iris’s split had been more believable heading into this episode.

Meanwhile, Supergirl and The Flash are stuck in a “musical” world where they don’t have their powers.

Kara defends Mon-El's love for Iris. "When we got to rehearsal for the first time, I was just already in tears".

And then Barry finds himself in a 1940s-style nightclub and Kara is singing “Moon River“. I was so hoping for Neil Patrick Harris to play him though.

“It was its own thing, divorced from what was going on”, Kreisberg notes. So pretty! Barry and Kara are the only real people there. Therefore, they could produce awesome lines with an abundance of references to musicals such as The Wizard of Oz and West Side Story. And wow, Winn and Cisco are good singers, and Malcolm is passable. And John Barrowman (who also has a long theatrical resume) and Carlos Valdes have both put out several albums. (Martin Stein as a gangster!) It’s a lot of fun.

When he comes too, he and Kara catch up on each other’s romantic misadventures.

“That 70s Show” did an all-singing all-dancing episode and naturally took advantage of all the great ’70s music to create a jukebox musical facilitated by Fez’s anxiety over an upcoming school talent show and whether any of his friends would show up to support him. His name is Dixie and he claims he runs the town. Under some obvious duress, the heroes agree. Kara and Barry set off to find Millie and find her hiding out in an apt with Tommy (Mon-El).

Things are even worse outside in the real world. Wally, Cisco, and Martian Manhunter go to stop him. War breaks out, with Barry and Kara getting shot in the crossfire. To keep from being killed, the duo agree, ultimately finding Millie in the arms of Cutter’s son, Tommy (Wood). Just in case you didn’t know, Melissa Benoist can sing.

The Flash – “Duet” – FLA317c_0464b.jpg – Pictured (L-R): Victor Garber as Professor Martin Stein and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West – Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW – ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. With all the heartache and suffering the superheroes go through day in and day out, it was time for them to get a little happiness and love in their hearts.

Even locked up int he Pipeline, the mystery villain has riddles.

As our heroes lay dying, Kara forgives Mon-El and Barry tells Iris he loves her. Barry and Iris share True Love’s Kiss, if you’ll allow me to steal from a certain ABC show, and fade out and into Star Labs.

Barry and Kara’s self-realization during these scenes were palpable. That makes Flash and Supergirl’s vitals go haywire and Iris to ask Cisco to vibe her and Mon-El into the dream world (for lack of a better way to describe it). Desperate to save Iris, Barry considers taking the deal but Gypsy breaches in to capture the villain for her own reasons and during the melee, Abra Kadabra manages to escape. Who are you, if you can’t at least enjoy that?

Wally had his confidence shaken during his Speed Force adventure, but he looked to get a bit of his groove back this week fighting the Music Meister. With one last song, of course. He does the weird eye thing to Barry and Barry passes out as well.

What did you think of the musical episode?

Ah, maybe a song will help in real life too.

Barry joins Iris back at their apartment and sings “Runnin’ Home to You“. “When you find a love like that, you gotta hold onto it”. Just kidding. Please don’t do that. However, it wasn’t quite as simple for Barry and Iris.

Cheesy? Of course it was, but you knew that going in. “Duet“, however, may have changed my mind on the whole #musical episode. Nothing subtle about that. Once the heroes are back in the real world, the Music Meister breaks out of his cell and reveals that his entire goal was to teach Supergirl and The Flash a lesson.