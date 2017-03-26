The ‘Incognito Bandit’ arrested just before flight out of the country

According to court documents filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston, between February 2015 and March of 2017, 16 banks were robbed, the robber using a similar method of operation in all.

On Thursday night, at about 10:15 p.m., the Federal Bureau of Investigation learned Taderera booked a Friday morning flight from Dulles International Airport to Addis Ababe, Ethiopia.

On multiple occasions, witnesses observed the robber entering the woods after leaving the banks, or fleeing in a black BMW sedan.

Albert Taderera, 36, of Brighton, is believed to have carried out the bank heists while wearing a dark hoodie, dark gloves, a facemask or sunglasses and displaying a black semi-automatic handgun, Fox 25 Boston and the Associated Press reported, citing authorities.

The FBI says Taderera was spotted in a black BMW and matched the description of the masked robber.

Earlier this month, police in MA say they determined that Taderera fit the general description of the individual responsible for the 16 robberies.

When Taderera called about the BMW on Wednesday, he was told it was in police custody.

Initially he was supposed to take a morning flight to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, but then it became clear he had switched his ticket to take an evening plane to Johannesburg, South Africa.

He was arrested today before he could board his global flight. A criminal complaint charges him with holding up a TD Bank branch in Wayland on October 7, 2016, according to Boston federal prosecutors.

Several days later a man identifying himself as Taderera called the tow company to inquire about his auto.

Taderera is expected to appear in U.S. District Court for Eastern Virginia Monday for his initial hearing.

The FBI past year doubled the reward relating to the “Bandit’s” capture to $20,000.