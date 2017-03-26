“The Matrix” reboot under development at Warner Bros

Reeves was most recently seen in John Wick: Chapter 2, and while promoting that film he told Yahoo Movies that he’d be open to doing another Matrix film, but only if the Wachowskis were involved.

Penn has done script work for a number of superhero movies and has provided story assistance for established writers who worked on “Avengers”, “Elektra“, and “X-Men: The Last Stand”.

Sources have revealed that Creed star Michael B Jordan is someone the studio is looking at.

The Hollywood Reporter also claimed the Wachowski siblings, who were the original screenwriters behind the iconic trilogy, have been left out of talks about the remake, with Warner Bros not releasing any comment as to whether they will be involved in the final product or not. A team of rebels with the ability to enter and exit the Matrix find Neo in order to wake him from his dream, and he spends the rest of his time in The Matrix trilogy leading them in their war with the robots. Warner Bros. declined to share any details on its plans on Wednesday.

In retrospect, it was probably just a matter of time before Warner Bros. tried to dust off and reload The Matrix. Warners is apparently concerned about returning Silver to his old role due to his reputation for letting budgets spiral out of control and his strained relationship with the Wachowskis.

We are, in other words, living in The Matrix right now. That alternate state was created by intelligent machines in order to oppress the humans and mine their energy.

His main allies are Morpheus (Fishburne) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss).

The Wachowski are seen at the Chicago International Film Festival’s screening of “Jupiter Ascending” at the AMC River East theater, on February 4, 2014 in Chicago.