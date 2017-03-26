The World Prepares For Earth Hour 2017

“It’s about combating climate change and going beyond the hour through daily decisions aimed at conserving our natural resources and being informed in order to spread awareness about opportunities for collective action”, she said.

Sid Das, Earth Hour’s Executive Director, said that: “Once again, the people have spoken through Earth Hour”. Which is why Earth Hour 2017 is an extremely relevant observance that all of us should consider taking part in.

This year, in honor of movement’s 10 anniversary, the WWF officials is recognizing some individuals who have taken Earth Hour to the next level.

Around the world, World Wildlife Fund for Nature’s Earth Hour was celebrated by turning off non-essential lights and appliances for an hour from 8.30pm to 9.30pm. Global landmarks like Australia’s Sydney Opera House and India’s Umaid Bhawan dimmed their lights to draw attention to the cause.

Dr Al Sada said in remarks on the margin of KAHRAMAA’s celebration of the event today, that the State of Qatar joins the world in the celebration of Earth Hour, explaining that the started in 2007. Participants can change their Facebook profile picture, donate their Facebook feed, tune in to Earth Hour live performances on Facebook Live and offering donations.

Mr Redmond-King said: “Transport is a big cause of greenhouse gas emissions in the United Kingdom; yet some of the most environmentally friendly ways to travel – public transport – are already suffering from the impacts of climate change”.

However, the initiative is not about how much energy is saved during the hour.

In Hungary and Uganda, people are encouraging communities and organizations to shift to renewable energy while in Cambodia, Greece and Colombia, people are coming together to act toward sustainable lifestyles.

While switching off lights and unessential devices does result in substantial energy savings and reduction in carbon dioxide levels, that is not the only motive of Earth Hour. The annual switch to temporary darkness remains a powerful way to shine a light on the need for decisive climate change solutions.