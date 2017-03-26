There’s no special treatment for anyone – Kohli could miss final Test

Australia captain Steve Smith expects Ajinkya Rahane to fill in as Virat Kohli’s replacement in the Test here. While many felt that could have been a precautionary move, Kohli himself said he would take the field on Saturday only if he passed the fitness test.

Kohli, who batted in the nets yesterday, said the full extent of an injury could only be known in match conditions and that he would strictly follow the advice of the physiotherapist.

“Everyone’s really proud and motivated to play for the country, and me playing or not playing shouldn’t make so much of a difference to the other ten guys because they have a responsibility to fulfil as well”. “I think Ajinkya Rahane would probably step up to captain their side”, Smith said in the pre-match press conference. “Those are the things you need to keep in mind, the physio wants to give it a bit more time till I test myself”, said the right-hander. “So, I’m confident, he’ll be able to do a good job for them”, he said.

Smith and Kohli have been at loggerheads since the Indian skipper accused his opposite number of systematically abusing the Decision Review System (DRS) during the second Test in Bangalore. The Australian media usually plays as an extension of their cricket team’s support staff, often covering up team’s inadequacies.

Ganguly said India might not play five bowlers if Kohli missed out as the likes of Rahane and Nair have not really fired yet.

After the shocking loss in the opening Test in Pune, India bounced back well in the second game in Bengaluru to level the series. India need to win the match to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, while the Aussies need a draw to retain it.