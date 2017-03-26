Thieves in Animal Masks Cause Chaos in Vegas Casino

Early reports on social media of shots being fired at the busy casino and hotel were false and there were no injuries, the Las Vegas Police Department said on Twitter.

The legendary Bellagio Resort and Hotel is on the Las Vegas Strip and is recognizable for its dramatic, choreographed fountain shows.

The burglary prompted authorities to lock down parts of the swanky Bellagio Resort & Casino and sent panicked guests rushing outside. There is a burglary of a high-end jewelry store.

No one was injured during the daring attempt, police said.

Carlos Hank said the men were wearing suits and at least one had on a pig mask.

She also reportedly saw another in a similar outfit, holding a handgun.

“It is like a movie-it’s insane”, Lt. Carlos Hank tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“He was screaming at people, pointing his gun, making sure that anyone who was close just got away”, Kira told the Daily News – adding he was repeatedly shouting “Get out!”

Lt. Hank told the outlet that they had detained a few other individuals but were continuing to search for suspects. The Rolex store was closed at the time of the incident, but the Bellagio was placed on lockdown for about half an hour afterward.

People in the area were tweeting about the chaotic scene as police arrived.