This Doctor May Have Found Treatment For Deadly Sepsis

A doctor at Eastern Virginia Medical School says he may have stumbled upon a cure for sepsis – a common infection that kills more than 250,000 people in the USA annually and millions around the world. This condition has been the the reason for deaths in hospitals more than any other disease.

Dr. Marik was running the general intensive care unit at Sentara Norfolk General when a 48-year-old woman was admitted with a severe case of sepsis.

“We gave it to her not expecting anything to happen and I went home expecting she would pass away”, said Marik.

In January 2016 Dr. Marik treated a patient with vitamin C and a steroid combination. The ways that hospitals handle sepsis treatment will change significantly because the materials are readily available and affordable.

It just so happened that a few weeks earlier, Dr. Marik read about Vitamin C as a possible treatment for sepsis.

Within hours, the patient was reportedly recovering. Within two days, he said she was fit to leave the ward. Dr Maril then tried the same treatment with his next two sepsis patient and found it to be effective.

To determine if the treatment was actually the answer to sepsis, Dr. Marik told his team to use it on more sepsis case. They added a third element, thiamine, to the IV treatment as well. Based on the data provided by Dr. John Catravas, the Interim Executive Director and Sentara Endowed Chair of the Frank Reidy Research Center for Bioelectronics at ODU, claimed that the result was confirmed.

While Dr. Marik’s treatment only had one casualty, other experts have cautioned healthcare workers from using or replicating the treatment.