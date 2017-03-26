This Real Madrid legend wanted Gerrard to play alongside him

It’s something thousands of lucky fans got to witness as the Liverpool Legends took on the Real Madrid Legends in a charity match – a match that their former number eight absolutely dominated. “Obviously I’m not as good as I once was, but scoring goals is still what I like doing”. “He is a fantastic player”.

“Any time we get a chance to come here is special, we don’t get that chance often now”.

“We don’t know if it will but we’ve all enjoyed it and if it does happen again there’s going to be a long list of players putting their hand up and wanting to join in”.

“Today was all about enjoyment and on behalf of myself and everyone connected with Liverpool Football Club we’d like to thank Real Madrid, all the players for coming today, all the supporters for coming out in numbers to support the Foundation”.

After the break, Gerrard played a low cross into the box that was tapped in by an ageing John Aldridge.

Luis Figo, who expressed his regret at having never played with Gerrard during their respective careers, praised the Anfield atmosphere.

Edwin Congo pulled one back from close range (80) and former Liverpool man Fernando Morientes struck just a minute later.

“The moment in life when we had the possibility to play together, that wasn’t possible“, Sky Sports News quotes him as saying.

Fowler, 41, who also hit the bar in one of his first public appearances since participating in reality TV show “The Jump”, said: “Steven is probably the last of us to retire”. Steven’s Steven – I don’t think anything surprises you.

Watch full highlights of Saturday’s game for free by clicking play on the video below.