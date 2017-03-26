Thousands March in London Against Brexit

Protesters took to the streets just four days before Prime Minister Theresa May launches the start of the formal divorce process from the 27 nation bloc.

Addressing the summit in an ornate hall on the ancient Capitoline Hill where the Treaty of Rome was signed on March 25 1957, paving the way for the formation of the EU, Mr Tusk said: “Europe as a political entity will either be united, or will not be at all”.

Thousands of demonstrators have gathered in London to protest Britain’s departure from the European Union as Europe’s Treaty of Rome statute celebrates its 60th anniversary.

A sea of blue EU flags stretched down Piccadilly and past Trafalgar Square, interspersed by signs saying “I am European” and “I’m 15 – I want my future back!”

The crowd fell silent as it filed into Parliament Square, the scene of terror this week when a homegrown killer drove a auto through crowds of people before crashing into a fence and stabbing a policeman.

DW’s London Correspondent Gerhard Elfers said many protesters told him they still hope Brexit can still be stopped.

One student, wishing to remain anonymous, said: “I’m glad we could have a democratic say on the matter. We will march on the heart of our democracy and reclaim our streets in honour and respect of those that fell”. “Obviously the attacks were atrocious and our thoughts are with the people and the families involved, but we think the best thing to do is to show unity and solidarity and come together”.

The current organising team, which hosts what it calls the official Twitter and Facebook pages, recently dropped the march’s original “Stop Brexit” slogan in favour of what it views as the less confrontational “Make your voice heard”.

“We are the 48 percent, who voted against Brexit and those who were not allowed to vote against it – the young and the European Union nationals living, working and paying taxes in the UK”.

Britain voted in a June 23 referendum to leave the EU.

Several anti-Brexit leaders such as Liberal Democrats leaders Tim Farron and Nick Clegg were due to address the gathering.

He told IBTimes UK: “Almost half the population voted to remain and we’re not represented – that’s why I’m here today”.