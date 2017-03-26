Thousands of people to have road traffic convictions overturned after Garda error

In her statement, Ms O’Sullivan met a requirement laid down by the Taoiseach that revelations related to collating statistics on breath testing and wrongful legal cases being taken against drivers were “unacceptable”.

Jim O’Callaghan, the party’s justice spokesman, described as “completely unsatisfactory” the statement issued by O’Sullivan yesterday in which she failed to explain how thousands of motorists had been wrongfully convicted of road traffic offences.

Gardaí say they do not know why these mistakes happened and have pointed to system and policy failures, but also accepted it is reasonable for people to conclude numerous figures were just being made up.

The Garda Commissioner also said that it is important the force makes information public no matter how negative it is, in a bid to sustain public trust. He said that, having considered her statement, …