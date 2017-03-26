Three people injured in shooting in Lille, France

March 25: At least three people have been reported injured in a mass shooting in France’s Lille, as reported by The Telegraph.

None of the injuries sustained are life-threatening.

The injured reportedly included a 14-year-old teenager, who was shot in the leg.

It comes after a suspected Islamist terrorist was gunned down at Paris Orly airport last week after launching an attack on a police traffic patrol.

It is unclear if the attacker has been detained.

Anti-terrorism police were one of the first on the scene.

The incident occurred near the Porte d’Arras metro stop in the south of the city.

The motive for the attack has not been confirmed, but French reports, citing police, said it was not terror-related. “Those hurt have been taken to the Saint-Vincent-de-Paul hospital”.

Heavily-armed policemen flocked to the roundabout to intercept the perpetrator and sealed off roads in the city centre, but the gunman was able to escape.

The gunman is believed to be still on the run following the attack in a vehicle park near the station. It appears this was a settling of scores’.