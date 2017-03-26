Tigers’ JD Martinez out 3-4 more weeks with foot injury

J.D. Martinez was told he would miss three to four weeks with a sprained ligament in his foot, multiple reports indicated. Martinez doesn’t need surgery, but he’ll be in a cast for 7-10 days and won’t be ready for baseball activities again until well into April. While an original MRI was inconclusive, a doctor confirmed the diagnosis, manager Brad Ausmus said Friday.

Martinez sustained the injury last week when he dived for a ball against the New York Yankees on March 17. Martinez will miss the start of the regular season due to a sprained ligament in his foot.

Martinez hit.307 with 22 home runs and 68 RBIs in 120 games last season, when the Tigers finished second in the AL Central, eight games behind Cleveland.

When healthy, he is one of the most productive hitters for the Tigers, as he displayed in 2015 when he drilled 38 home runs and tallied 102 RBI.

