Tillerson to skip North Atlantic Treaty Organisation meeting in Brussels next month

With Russia-tinged investigations swirling around his administration, President Donald Trump has yet to fulfil a campaign pledge of closer co-operation with Moscow.

Members of the Senate panel will have lunch with Tillerson at the State Department on Thursday, he said.

So far he has navigated his first official trip to meet with G20 foreign ministers in Bonn, Germany in mid February, a March trip to Asia where he shored up America’s relationship with China, and a Trump budget that proposes to slash $10bn (£8bn) from his department. The last secretary of state to miss a foreign ministerial was Colin Powell, who canceled his ministerial attendance last-minute during the start of the Iraq war in 2003.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told The Associated Press in an interview that he met with Tillerson yesterday and they agreed to have their staffs work out an alternative schedule that works for all 28 members of the security alliance. Russian officials have also threatened former Soviet republics. The early-April Chinese visit has not been confirmed by the White House.

It was not known if a new date can be found in what will be a busy diplomatic spring. “This sends a bad message to Europe”, a former senior Pentagon official told Foreign Policy.

Tillerson is also working with a skeleton staff, and the committee wants to know when it will be asked to consider and confirm officials for dozens of senior positions that have been vacant for more than two months.

During his election campaign, Mr Trump expressed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin and described North Atlantic Treaty Organisation as “obsolete”. “Not all ministers show up all the time, it’s not like it’s unheard of for most countries”.

The decision to schedule a visit to Russia, not meeting officials in a third country or the United States, comes the day after a House of Representatives hearing with FBI Director James Comey, who confirmed the agency is investigating ties between the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and Russia in the context of Russian interference in the election.

“America can not care more for your children’s future security than you do”, he told them at a closed-door meeting, according to prepared remarks provided to Reuters at the time.