Time to replace Paul Ryan as House speaker

But Republicans said they would like to pass their bill through Congress before the Easter recess. They need to get a leader in the House who fully supports the Trump agenda and will fight for it.

From his Oval Office desk, he told reporters: ‘I never said “repeal and replace Obamacare”, you’ve all heard my speeches.

In the House, just after the bill was pulled, several lawmakers brushed aside suggestions that the failure spelled trouble for Ryan, the 2012 Republican vice presidential candidate, who many have speculated has presidential ambitions. Asked plainly if Trump wanted Ryan to step down following the failure of the party to pass a repeal-and-replace bill for Obamacare, Priebus replied: “No, he doesn’t”.

She criticized Ryan for presenting a failed bill that required President Trump to expend precious political capital to defend and try to accomplish its passage.

“It’s imploding and soon will explode”, he said of the ACA.

For his part, Ryan told reporters: “We came really close today but we came up short”.

An analysis by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) this week said it expects the new legislation would hurt subsectors and individual companies with the greatest exposure to Medicaid over the long term, accounting for the sharp declines in Medicaid coverage projected under the Ryan bill due to the caps on federal funding. They spoke again by phone right before canceling the vote.

His words inadvertently echoed remarks made by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in a speech before the 2010 Legislative Conference for the National Association of Counties.

Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., arrives to speak to the media after a Republican caucus meeting on Capitol Hill, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Washington.

Friday afternoon, moderate Republicans and members of the conservative Freedom Caucus have indicated they won’t back the bill. The caucus played a key role in the demise of the healthcare bill.

Pirro said there had been no coordination with Trump in her messaging. Among those who announced opposition to the bill was House Appropriations Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen of New Jersey. Physician, patient and hospital groups also opposed it.

House Speaker Paul Ryan called off the vote after meeting with the president at the White House, according to a senior leadership aide and one Republican lawmaker. If many elected officials speak in vague, generically safe terms about faith and values, Ryan dives head first into the minutiae of Catholic teaching, trades letters about budget policy with Cardinal Timothy Dolan of NY and finds himself sparring with theologians. “We can’t lose sight of the fact that the GOP just tried to cut off healthcare for 24 million Americans to help cover $600 billion in tax cuts to the rich”.