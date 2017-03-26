Tipton: I would have voted ‘no’ on American Health Care Act

His voice was even, his tone muted.

House leaders pulled the AHCA just 30 minutes before a scheduled vote was to take place.

Utah’s lone unequivocal supporter of the GOP bill in the House was discouraged Friday.

“We are relieved that the truly bad Republican health repeal bill was pulled from the House floor today, preserving health coverage for 37 million children in America, including more than 5 million in California alone”.

“Obamacare unfortunately will explode”, Trump said later.

One Aetna plan didn’t cover most mental health or addiction services – important to moderate Republicans as well as Democrats concerned about fighting the opioid crisis. In the rush to repeal and replace, the plan that the Republicans cobbled together landed like a rock with its added costs for low-income elderly Americans and tax breaks for the rich.

“The millions of Californians who had their insurance plans canceled, lost access to their doctors, (and) suffered premium increases and sky-high deductible hikes are depending on us to repeal and replace Obamacare once and for all”, said Issa, who represents part of south Orange County and had also been undecided on whether to vote for the GOP plan.

“I’m glad we can finally put “Trumpcare” to rest and that enough of the GOP realized this was not a better plan than we already have”, Lowenthal said. “There always has been an individual market made up of entrepreneurs who own small businesses, and farmers and ranchers, and it’s sort of mandatory that there be policies available to them”, Kahn said.

The Times report also indicated that three key Trump aides – son-in-law Jared Kushner, chief strategist Steve Bannon and economic adviser Gary Cohn – shared at least some of those misgivings.

Trump returned to the theme of blaming the Democrats.

“Let’s not forget, had Mitch McConnell not held up (Supreme Court nominee) Merrick Garland for a year, we wouldn’t have been talking about this”, Schumer said Friday night on CNN. “And you got to vote for repeal and go back and tell your constituents something like 50 times”.

Whatever success Trump had in making business deals, he utterly failed in his first effort at cutting a deal at the pinnacle of power in Washington, Democrats said. “It’s always possible but we pulled it”. “We were close”, he said.

“I would say that we will probably start going very, very strongly for the big tax cuts and tax reform”, President Trump told reporters Friday. The conservative group of legislators killed the American Health Care Act, he said. He may not have loved the bill but he embraced the push for passage. You could go to the emergency room and find out, for example, you have Type 1 diabetes, right?

“You’ve taken a bunch of these free votes when it didn’t matter because you didn’t have a Republican president”, Spicer said.

Here was some of the immediate reaction to today’s decision by President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan to indefinitely postpone a vote on the House GOP’s health care bill. When asked if he had the votes, Ryan didn’t answer and walked briskly away from the press corps.

With a new poll showing Trump’s approval ratings at 37 per cent, Billet wonders whether House Republicans seeking re-election in the 2018 midterms may begin to rethink how much cachet there is to being aligned with the president. Did he share those frustrations, and would he be able to work with Ryan moving forward on plans to cut taxes and build an infrastructure package? “This was, I think, the first real test of that”, Swalwell said. “He worked very hard on this”. “However, in attempting to improve the deficiencies of the ACA, health care policy ought not create other unacceptable problems, particularly for those who struggle on the margins of our society”.

“I don’t find this a pro-life bill at all from every perspective”, she added about the new measure. “They realize the auto is going fast and it’s pretty heavy; but now they don’t know what to do with it”, Gruber says.