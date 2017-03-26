Tom Latham takes IMPOSSIBLE catch to dismiss Faf du Plessis

Rain is forecast for the Hamilton area throughout the test, which New Zealand must win to level the series after South Africa won the second game in Wellington by eight wickets.

Latham took three catches in the South Africa innings and was involved in the most memorable incident of the day, a short-leg catch to dismiss du Plessis for 53 which was one of the most remarkable taken in a test in New Zealand.

But de Kock proved a much tougher obstacle on a frustrating day for the players when only 26 balls were possible between lunch and tea after rain also cost almost three hours of play the previous day.

He had hit 11 fours and two sixes in his 118-ball stay before left-armer Neil Wagner got a ball to swing in and then straighten off the pitch and trap him in front.

Wagner was not at the peak of his powers but still picked up key wickets accounting for Keshav Maharaj before doing in De Kock.

When bad light ended play four overs early on Sunday, New Zealand were 67 without loss in reply to South Africa’s 314.

The Black Caps will be pleased with the situation they find themselves on but will need to be wary of a risky Proteas bowling attack and they will have the collapse in Wellington in the back of their minds.

Nearly all of the middle session was lost to rain but, when the weather relented, De Kock continued a partnership eventually worth 46 for the ninth wicket with Kagiso Rabada, who made his highest Test score of 34 to help the tourists pass 300, having been 249-8.

De Kock, who passed a late fitness test after a finger injury, posted his ninth Test half century in just his nineteenth Test match.

Intermittent rain spoilt the day’s play, but there was Latham, conjuring up an impossible catch at short-leg to send back Faf du Plessis.

His fellow opener Jeet Raval was again disciplined as he reached stumps unbowed on 25 off 71 deliveries in NZ’s best opening stand so far against South Africa since March 2012.

Henry, playing for the first time in the series in the absence of injured fast bowlers Tim Southee and Trent Boult, took 4-93.