Tomi Lahren Has Been ‘Banned Permanently’ from TheBlaze

“Sources say Lahren-who was suspended last week after flip-flopping on abortion and declaring herself pro-choice-has been banned permanently”, reported Richard Johnson of Page Six.

The comments unsurprisingly were not well received by the conservative network helmed by a not-so-woke Glenn Beck who chose to suspend and then ultimately cancel Lahren’s show. “I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies”, Lahren said two weeks ago.

“Glenn is reminding the world of his conservative principles by sidelining Tomi after she insulted conservatives by calling them hypocrites”.

A source told Page Six that Beck is trying to win back his conservative die hards and unify the country.

Another insider said that Beck, who recently joined forces with Samantha Bee to apologize for years of being a divisive douchebag, is desperate to increase the subscribers to his site’s dwindling fan base. “But he’s burned too many bridges”. The website “attracted 29 million unique visitors per month in 2014, and only 8.8 million uniques in February 2017, for a loss of more than two-thirds of its traffic”. Now, that traffic is down to only 8.8 million uniques in February 2017. Either way, we’re sure Tomi Lahren won’t be silenced for long.

Lahren has yet to make any public statements on the parting of ways, but after the story broke she tweeted, “Never do the envy, jealousy and insecure stuff”.