Tony Romo to Denver still not out of question

Face-to-face meetings of the Broncos’ and Cowboys’ brass may bring clarity on Romo’s next stop and Denver’s future at quarterback.

The Texans, after shipping Osweiler to Cleveland, has more than $30 million in salary cap space and a quarterbacks room that holds only Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden.

The Cowboys were expected to release the 37-year-old Romo on March 9, but they kept the quarterback in hope of a possible trade. The only thing that is doing is hurting the quarterback who has given Dallas so much of himself for a very long time. According to Jeff Darlington, Romo wants to play for the Texans or call it a career.

In all actuality, Broncos Insider with ABC Denver 7 is saying that Romo was never a priority at all for Denver.

While Tony Romo still remains a Dallas Cowboy, he is reportedly being pursued by CBS Sports if he decides to retire from the NFL.

In theory, he could take a TV job and keep an eye on potential football opportunities for a mid-to-late-season jump back to the game. A team signing him as a free agent could likely end up getting him for somewhere between $5 to 8 million on a new deal. Trevor Siemian also remains an option for new head coach Vance Joseph.

After two weeks of playing hurry-up-and-wait, there is some hope, according to National Football League sources, that a resolution on the Tony Romo front could come this weekend, or soon after.

It was previously reported that Romo would be released by the Cowboys earlier this month, but owner Jerry Jones has yet to make the move, keeping Romo on the roster so far.