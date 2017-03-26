Scaparrotti’s allegation follows a similar claim made by Army Gen. John Nicholson, the head of us forces in Afghanistan, in February.

The top United States general in Europe said on Thursday that he had seen Russian influence on Afghan Taliban insurgents growing and raised the possibility that Moscow was helping supply the militants, whose reach is expanding in southern Afghanistan.

Scaparrotti did not specify what types of supplies he suspects the Russians are providing the Taliban, nor did he elaborate on the extent or nature of their influence on the battlefield.

A strategically important part of Afghanistan’s Helmand Province, and a major route in the nation’s opium trade, the Sangin District has fallen today to the Taliban, with Afghan forces fleeing the district center and relocating to a place near the outskirts.

According to usa estimates, the Afghan government now controls less than 60 percent of Afghanistan’s territory.

Russian Federation has previously said its limited contact with the Taliban is aimed at bringing them to the negotiating table.

Up until the end of the deadliest year (2010) of the Afghan war, terrorists had killed more American soldiers in Helmand and Kandahar than in any other province. The offensive removed the Taliban from power, but many areas in the country are still beset with insecurity.

A senior American General says Russian Federation is not only supporting the Taliban in Afghanistan, they may also be supplying them.

On Thursday, Taliban fighters reportedly overran government offices in the strategic city of Sangin in the southern province of Helmand.

Speaking by phone several miles from the district center, Rasoul said the district headquarters had been poorly protected and that at the time of the Taliban siege, only eight policemen and 30 Afghan soldiers were on duty.

So-called insider attacks – when Afghan soldiers and police turn their guns on their colleagues or on global troops – have been a major problem during the more than 15-year-long war.

But Taliban spokesman Qari Yousif Ahmadi told VICE News that the group had captured the entire district.

The Taliban said it was behind the attack, in a message on Telegram, but denied setting fire to the bodies.