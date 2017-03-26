Torino Hot Shot Andrea Belotti Rules Out Transfer

He’s scored 27 goals for club and country so far this term, a superb return considering the Italy global is just 23-years-old.

But Torino won’t be needing to worry about fielding bids for him in the summer, judging by the Italy international’s latest comments.

Arsenal and Manchester United are said to be interested in signing Torino striker Andrea Belotti who is the current Serie A leading scorer and has recently signed a contract extension with a € 100 million release clause.

‘Let the Granata fans know!

But the 23-year-old, who has been valued at £130million by club president Urbano Cairo, dismissed the notion that he would be leaving any time soon, telling Tuttosport that ‘of course I’m staying’. ‘I want to remain at Torino.

Belotti will have an opportunity to find the back of the net for his national team on Friday, when Italy take on Danny Blind’s Netherlands in a friendly at the Amsterdam Arena.

So Europe’s giants will have to look elsewhere.

His former striker Palermo strike partner Paulo Dybala is likely to be top of plenty of clubs’ shopping list.