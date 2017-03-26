Toughest session I’ve faced in Test cricket – Rahul

Then it was over to India’s new number three Cheteshwar Pujara to take centrestage, he and Rahul then got into the groove, singles started flowing and the strike was rotated. “But having batted out there in the middle for a long time, I thought I could have taken him on as there were no fielders at the back”. [Nathan] Lyon and [Steve] O’Keefe spun it and of course, [facing] Josh [Hazlewood] and Cummins in the first session, I can say, is the toughest session I have faced in Test cricket so far. “But, on a personal front, I have batted really well and enjoyed out in the middle”, he added. Rahul, whose hook shot was caught by David Warner, said it was the toughest session he had endured in his career. “It was awful execution, for sure”.

# Rahul has registered five fifties, including four in a row, for the first time in a Test series. Australia’s bowlers haven’t made it easy.

Clarke, who is now commentating on the series for Star Sports spoke about India’s tactics that might go on to hurt them in the end. “It is by far the best we have played on”.

“We are missing Virat Kohli”. The ball kept swinging the whole day.

“I think the ball will do things off the cracks”, he said.

Despite his lack of runs, Virat Kohli’s presence itself has been quite polarising for India but his absence from the final Test, Rahul insisted, was an opportunity for the rest of the team to step up and be counted. “But we need to learn to put our hands up and learn to take the pressure sometimes”, he shrugged.

“He always sets great examples for us and he leads from the front”, Rahul said of Kohli. Rahul said the cracks would continue to play an influential role in the match.

“This wicket is obviously helping them as well, the conditions were nice and cool, so I guess they could bowl longer spells and didn’t get really exhausted”. There’s been something in it for the spinners and something in it for fast bowlers as well.