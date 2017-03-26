Trump approves northern leg of Keystone pipeline

“I’m sure Nebraska will be good”, Trump replied.

Trump’s State Department said the project advances USA interests, a reversal of the conclusion former President Barack Obama’s administration reached less than 18 months ago.

Ricketts said he’s confident the Public Service Commission “will conduct a thorough and fair review” of TransCanada’s application.

Trump said in January, while announcing his support for Keystone XL and Dakota Access, that he would require pipelines to be made with American steel, but there is no such requirement for Keystone XL. The company said it expects that process to conclude this year.

Environmental groups, meanwhile, have vowed to continue blocking the project, and protesters with 350.org and the Sierra Club planned to rally in front of the White House on Friday afternoon.

“When does construction start?”

“But it certainly will benefit the larger oil markets and oil companies that are invested in this because they are all interconnected”, Hartl said.

“We’ll use every tool in the kit”, Rhea Suh, president of the Natural Resources Defense Council, told Reuters. The president spoke out about the move earlier today, where he called this a “historic moment for North American and energy independence”. And the land that the pipeline goes through is also historically where the tribe existed, and water protectors who oppose the 1,172-mile long project say that the land is home to ancient burial grounds and sacred sites.

“It’s gonna be an incredible pipeline – the greatest technology known to man or woman”.

The southern leg of the project is complete. South Dakota regulators have approved the project but opponents are asking a judge to reverse the decision.

“In addition, TransCanada may still need to reach deals with hundreds of potentially affected landowners on the pipeline’s route”.

Her group is among many that have mobilized to fight. The list includes 92 landowners represented by Omaha attorney Dave Domina, three labor unions and two American Indian tribes.

Even though the pipeline will affect the Ponca’s historical lands and cultural sites, Wright said his tribe has not been consulted on the project. State Department approval is necessary because the pipeline crosses an worldwide border.

He said TransCanada could now build Keystone “with efficiency and with speed” and said the federal government was working out final details “as we speak”.

TransCanada officials have expressed confidence that they will meet the PSC’s standards.

Activists have already begun to protest the pipeline’s construction. They also said one of their strategies to fight the pipeline will be to pressure the banks that lend money to TransCanada.

Notley added that while it’s not her place to talk about the concerns of First Nations and others in the US who oppose the project, Calgary-based TransCanada is “working very hard to accommodate the concerns that have been raised”. That conclusion followed a review of environmental, economic and diplomatic factors, the department said. The announcement said the permit was signed by the undersecretary of state for political affairs, Thomas Shannon Jr. This time, said McKibben, opponents will be helped by depressed oil and gas prices, which make the pipeline less financially viable than before.

Oil industry advocates say the pipeline will improve USA energy security and create jobs, although how many is widely disputed.

“We’ve stopped the toxic Keystone XL Pipeline once, and we will do it again”, Tom Goldtooth, executive director of the Indigenous Environmental Network, said in a statement, adding, “This fight is not over, it is just beginning”.

“This pipeline still doesn’t have a permit through Nebraska”. Jack Gerard, president and chief executive of the American Petroleum Institute, the primary industry lobbying arm, said the decision was “welcome news” and was “critical to creating American jobs, growing the economy and making our nation more energy secure”.

He also said the pipeline will generate almost $12 million in property tax revenue in a dozen counties during its first year of operation.