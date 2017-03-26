Trump asks for withdrawal of health care bill

The conservative revolt inside the House of Representatives is steamrolling President Trump’s revamp of ObamaCare, known as the American Health Care Act, and possibly along with it the man in charge getting the bill through Congress: House Speaker Paul Ryan.

While the White House quickly switched rhetorical gears to talk taxes in the wake of Friday’s embarrassing failure, Trump didn’t let go of the health-care issue. But members left that meeting unsatisfied, NewsHour’s Lisa Desjardins reported, without any promises to carry the bill forward.

“The beauty is that they own Obamacare”.

The vote was withdrawn shortly after 15:30, and the House is now in recess.

The House pressed ahead with a morning roll call, voting largely along party lines to make some changes to the bill, including the elimination of some Obamacare coverage requirements and stronger Medicaid benefits.

The drama unfolded seven years to the day after Obama signed his landmark law, an anniversary GOP leaders meant to celebrate with a vote to undo the divisive legislation.

“I promised the people of North Carolina’s 11th District that I would fight for a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act and a replacement with a market-driven approach that brings down costs and provides more choices for the American people”, Meadows said in the statement.

CNN quoted an official saying Mr Trump was becoming “frustrated with his staff’s inability to get this done” and felt he had been misled.

“Being against things is easy to do – you just have to be against it”, Ryan said. He said: ‘I have a long time‘.

In a similar move, Trump called the Post’s Robert Costa and the Times’ Maggie Haberman on Friday before giving remarks to a pool of reporters.

“The best thing that could happen is exactly what happened – watch”, Trump said. “This is a setback, no two ways about it”, Ryan said.

The bill’s failure also scrambles the next step in the GOP’s legislative agenda, and the policy that Trump has seemed most eager to pursue: Tax reform. With most Americans covered by employer programs and absent from the public exchanges, the premiums charged by private insurers on those public exchanges keep rising to reflect the sicker cohort enrolled.

“I don’t think you can tie any of these together”, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters Friday.

“The majority of members saw how inhumane and egregious this [health care bill] would be”, Assistant Democratic Leader James Clyburn said in a news conference. But even if the American Health Care Act managed to pass the House, it would be dead on arrival in the more moderate Senate.

“We will not abandon that responsibility … and we trust that our Republican colleagues will not either”, Hoyer said. “Don’t underestimate the potential for Trump to reach out to Democrats and moderate Republicans to cut a deal”.

Mr. Trump has told four people close to him that he regrets going along with Speaker Paul D. Ryan’s plan to push a health care overhaul before unveiling a tax cut proposal more politically palatable to Republicans. Trump remained quiet on Twitter in the hours after the ignominy, but in remarks immediately after the back down he strangely characterized Democrats as the losers in the battle over health care. “And we will”, he added.