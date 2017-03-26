Trump dealt huge loss as Republicans pull Obamacare repeal bill

Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who was instrumental in getting the Affordable Care Act passed in the House in 2010, told the New York Times that Trump’s threats to get Congressional Republicans to vote for the replacement plan was a “rookie” mistake.

In reality, the bill failed because it did not secure the backing of the Freedom Caucus of Right-wing congressmen, which said the plan did not cut enough benefits, and moderate Republicans, who said that it would cut too many.

House Speaker Paul Ryan visited the White House Friday to update Trump on the situation.

“Failure is a very damaging thing politically”, Mr Douglas Holtz-Eakin, president of the conservative American Action Forum and a veteran Republican policy adviser, said in an interview before the vote was cancelled.

Obamacare needs to be repaired not replaced. “This probably wasn’t going to get through the senate and was going to be an anvil around the head of many members”.

The president has “left everything on the field when it comes to this bill”, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said earlier today, adding that Ryan “has done everything he can” to collect votes but “at the end of the day, you can’t force people to vote”.

White House and Republican leaders have been burning the midnight oil to find ways to make the bill palatable to enough conservatives without angering moderates.

“If we could get some Democrat vote, we could change the bill”.

Earlier Mr Ryan told reporters: “We are going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future”.

“We were a 10-year opposition party where being against things was easy to do”, he said, adding that it was hard to get “people to agree with each other in how we do things”. While Ryan tried to get his House in order, the President climbed into a big-rig tractor parked outside the White House, sounded the horn like an excited boy and pretended he was driving.

The delay marks a setback for Trump, who is seeking his first major legislative victory and who campaigned on a promise to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s landmark 2010 law, formally known as the Affordable Care Act. Leadership had hoped to hold the vote Thursday – the seventh anniversary of Obamacare being signed into law.

Among his Twitter posts on Obamacare, one said: ‘We will immediately repeal and replace Obamacare – and nobody can do that like me’. “If we price out the positive momentum the bill appeared to have and we question what this means for other reforms, and trump’s overall level of political capital that would be constructive for the Treasury market”.

When asked if a defeat of Trumpcare in the Republican-controlled House was best for the Trump administration, a senior White House aide told CNBC, “100 percent”. The president and House Republican leadership can only afford only 22 defections from their caucus.

Amid some reports that Trump is angry at Ryan’s handling of the health care bill, Spicer said the speaker has done “everything he can”.

“I think it’s effective”, said Rep. Pete Sessions, R-TX, who chairs the Rules Committee.

Ryan blamed “growing pains” within the new administration for the failure to pass the legislation.