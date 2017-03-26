Trump forced to pull health care bill in major setback

He said Trump had “left everything on the field” to try to woo Republican members, having contacted over 120 members.

GOP leaders appeared to concede Thursday that they did not have the necessary votes. Many members were nervous about reports by the Congressional Budget Office showing that the bill would lead eventually to 24 million people losing insurance, while some moderate Republicans anxious that ending the ACA’s Medicaid expansion would hurt low-income Americans.

Republican leaders faced opposition from both hardline conservative House lawmakers and moderates. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama and Rep. Jim Jordan of OH are all proposing “clean repeal” bills that, they say, would ditch ObamaCare and construct a new system from scratch. Republicans in lower office look at the president in baffled awe: during the 2016 primaries, he defied the campaign consultants and ideological power brokers on whom other officeholders rely. “We’ve talked about this thing since 2010”.

Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill on Friday.

He tried to paint the defeat with the brightest colors possible, calling it part of the GOP’s “growing pains” as it transitioned from minority party to guys in charge of the House, Senate and White House. “All of us, all of us, myself included, we will need time to reflect on how we got to this moment, what we could have done to do it better”. Tom Price and Mike Pence. everybody worked hard.

In his book, Trump also wrote about the importance of knowing “when to walk away”. The vote had been expected at 3:30 p.m. ET.

“I’m not going to blame leadership, I’m not going to blame the president, I’m not going to blame the speaker, the leader, or the whip”.

In a statement, Gov. Gina Raimondo said, “In Rhode Island and across America, we sent a message to leaders in Washington: We will stand up for the millions of Americans whose lives would be put at risk if Congress repeals the Affordable Care Act to give tax breaks to millionaires and billionaires”.

The job of a president is to – because the insane rules are rarely changed – make the deal anyway.

That new plan was even more critically reviewed by the CBO, which said it would save less money than the original Republican plan while simultaneously deliver less effective healthcare to even fewer Americans.

“It is our responsibility to keep legislating”, said Representative Justin Amash, a Michigan Republican and one of the firmest holdouts in a group of conservatives who objected to the bill.

He said that “bad things are going to happen to Obamacare”. Their hard-line right-wing counterparts, on the other hand, seem determined to reject any measure that resembles the Affordable Care Act in the slightest. A lot of people don’t realize how good our bill was because they were viewing Phase One.

The conservative House Freedom Caucus wanted Trump and Ryan to go farther and faster in unwinding Obamacare rules and taxes.

No recent president has lost in Congress on a key agenda item so early in his term.

“If we’re going to have a durable, sustainable healthcare reform in this country, it must be done on a bipartisan basis”, Dent said during an interview with CNN’s Michael Smerconish.

“We were very close to doing it”, he told reporters Friday afternoon. So, they pulled the bill-meaning: They won’t vote on it after all.

Democrats were more than willing to accept Trump’s words after a week of negotiations that show he still has many to win over in his own party.

“We had no Democrat support”.