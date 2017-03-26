Trump hits out at Freedom Caucus, conservatives for nixing ObamaCare overhaul

In an interview on “Meet The Press” Sunday morning, Mulvaney, who previously represented SC in Congress until he took the job in the Trump administration, also bluntly acknowledged that they may have misunderstood the complicated process of legislating in the nation’s capital.

President Donald Trump’s budget director, Mick Mulvaney, said Sunday that the GOP’s effort to repeal and replace Obamacare failed because, “Washington is a lot more broken than Trump thought it was”.

“Never once have I seen him blame Paul Ryan”, Mulvaney said.

After listening to emotional remarks at a pivotal meeting between White House officials, House leadership and Freedom Caucus members Thursday night, Sanford said he noticed that only men had spoken so far, two sources familiar with Sanford’s remarks told CNN. “The people who are to blame are the people who would not vote yes”.

“Is the Republican Party capable of governing?”

Mulvaney pushed back when Todd asked if the difficulty making progress last week meant the bill was fatally flawed from the beginning.

But speaking on “Fox News Sunday”, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus made clear that Trump would be seeking support from moderate Democrats for upcoming legislative battles, leaving open the possibility that the president could still revisit health care legislation. “What happened is that Washington won”. “And I think if there’s anything that’s disappointing and sort of an educational process to the Trump administration, was that this place was a lot more rotten than we thought that it was”.