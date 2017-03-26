Trump moves forward after Congress fails to pass Republican health care plan

The bill fell apart one day after Trump gave conservative House Republicans an ultimatum to vote on the plan.

Why were Republicans rushing to vote on a health-care plan that they’d barely finished drafting, that budget scorekeepers hadn’t had a chance to fully evaluate, and that, insofar as people did know about it, was widely despised? By pulling the bill, Ryan flew in the face of a White House that had declared negotiations over and demanded a vote on Friday.

But Democrats were already taking aim at the three, who represent potentially competitive districts. Nor did it have the backing of more moderate Republicans who were anxiously aware of an assessment by the independent Congressional Budget Office that the bill would leave 24 million more Americans without insurance in 2024, compared with the number who would be uninsured under the current law.

Mar 25, 2017- US President Donald Trump has blamed Democrats for the failure of his healthcare bill.

Democrats celebrated the news that the Affordable Care Act will remain the law of the land for the time being, while Republican reaction was more of a mixed bag. We’re even more concerned that they want to accelerate the repeal of Medicaid expansion and New Jersey would have such an impact- we have half a million people in our state.

Separately, a Washington Post reporter described a call with Trump in which he said the bill would not return any time soon.

Dr. Zweig said there has to be a plan in place to help transition the work force in the health care industry to other jobs. Among those who have long sought to see Obama’s health law dismantled, though, there was disappointment or chin-up resolve that they still could prevail. “In a way, tax reform is a lot simpler”.

In the aftermath of his first major legislative defeat, President Donald Trump is standing by his team, preaching confidence in House Speaker Paul Ryan, and remains convinced of Obamacare’s eventual downfall. The rest of Trump and Paul Ryan’s agenda, of which ACA repeal was supposed to be the first and easiest item, has fallen further out of sight. Instead of projecting humility, Trump went on the offensive Friday, branding Democrats as the real “losers” of the failed repeal bid because “now they own Obamacare”. It required insurers to cover “essential” services, including mammograms, and barred them from refusing policies to the very sick or others with pre-existing health conditions.

But, he added, Republicans will have to act eventually to make reforms to the exchanges, where insurers are dropping out and leaving many counties with few options. “I’m just fed up”, she said, apologizing for colorful language as she walked her dog down a city street. And what they ought to be doing is improving the marketplace.

Meantime, the Affordable Care Act has enjoyed growing approval with Obama’s departure from the White House and the emergence of details of Trump’s plan. Costello’s vote helped the proposal clear the Energy and Commerce Committee.

“This is exactly how democracy should work”, he said in a statement. “I think this would have given us tremendous momentum and I think this hurts that momentum”.

Jerry Brown, California’s Democratic governor, was fiery when he spoke in Washington, D.C., earlier in the week, calling the Republican measure “a unsafe bill”.

With the House’s most hard-line conservatives holding fast against the bill, support for the legislation collapsed Friday after more and more Republicans came out in opposition. Despite voting against earlier procedural steps, he put out two press releases last week affirming his backing for the final version.

“The best thing that could happen is exactly what happened – watch”, he said. Rather than come up with a plan the party could unite behind, and with the ACA filling the space where bipartisan consensus could be had, they splintered and entrenched.

That means every tax cut has to be offset by a similar tax increase or a spending cut.

“We couldn’t get one Democratic vote, and we were a little bit shy, very little, but it was still a little bit shy, so we pulled it”, Trump said.

. And buried in all the other bad news was a fundamental shift in the 50-year partnership between the states and federal government for Medicaid, so that services to the disabled, poor seniors in nursing homes, and pregnant low-income mothers and their children were threatened by a cap on federal funds, and a cut over 10 years of nearly $900 billion dollars. Fact-based journalism of this caliber isn’t cheap. He noted that no Democrat supported the bill.