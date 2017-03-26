Trump retaliates on House Freedom Caucus

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at conservative lawmakers.

One day later, Trump and Speaker Paul RyanPaul RyanPete King: Freedom Caucus to blame for failed healthcare bill Fox News host promoted by Trump calls on Paul Ryan to step down Dan Rather: Failure to repeal ObamaCare most “staggering loss” so early in a term MORE (R-Wis.) chose to pull the legislation moments before a planned House floor vote after it became clear it would not pass. The bill was pulled from the House floor Friday in a humiliating political defeat for the president.

“Instead of doing the blame game, let’s get to work”, Representative Jim Jordan, another Freedom Caucus member, said on Fox News. Priebus scolded conservative Republicans, explaining that Trump had felt “disappointed” that a “number of people he thought were loyal to him that weren’t”.

“I think the House moved a bit too fast, 18 days is simply not enough time for such a major landmark legislation”.

“I don’t think the president is closing the door on anything in regard to the issue of health care”.

“It’s all hands on deck with regards to Obamacare, tax reform, the border wall”, he said.

He said that Democrats shouldn’t be applauding this because America’s health care system still requires some serious changes.

Trump left the White House on Sunday morning for the Trump National Golf Course in Potomac Falls, Virginia.

“Because I can tell you, conversations over the last 48 hours are really about how we come together in the Republican Conference and get this over the finish line”. Trump also spent Saturday at his Virginia club.