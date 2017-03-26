Trump’s budget leaves Meals on Wheels with uncertainty

Lori Gantt, director of the Meals & Wheels, 18th Street and Cleveland Ave., said about 75 persons count on receiving a daily meal.

Seniors attended a rally Friday at the Rockland County Meals on Wheels to protest proposed federal budget cuts.

“We had (Mulvaney) basically say he did not think Meals on Wheels was an effective program”, Heitkamp said. Mobile Meals is a local program older people depend on and the volunteers live for.

The work of Meals on Wheels – and its funding – were on the minds of some of the 220 or so people who made their way from Crown Point around Mission Bay for the 5th annual Wiggin’ Out for Seniors event.

“We consider the meals program the most critical”, Kaye Fair, coordinator for public information, said. The blueprint for next year’s budget suggests eliminating 3 billion dollars from Community Development Block grants-which provides the Meals on Wheels national office with funding. Meals are delivered weekdays with weekend meals given out on Fridays to those that want them. Nearly 40 percent of the total budget goes to the home delivered meals programs in the 13 counties.

Youngstown Mayor John McNally points out that those funds also fuel many vital services, such as health clinics, the United Way, Goodwill Industries and lead-paint safety programs. Most of the staff are senior citizens themselves, and for numerous meal recipients, their meal delivery may be the only interaction they’ll have with another person that day.

Meals on Wheels America said in a statement March 16 the effects on the specific funds earmarked for the program have not been announced yet.

The 68-year-old is used to hearing “How are you?” and sharing the details of her day with those who check in on her regularly, bring her hot meals and serve as her primary connection to the outside world. More than 100 volunteers each week assist with the overall operations including the food distribution, a food pantry and a clothes closet where people can find jackets, gloves and a wide range of other items to wear the year around. The budget focuses on federal discretionary spending levels for Fiscal Year 2018.

“They volunteers are wonderful, absolutely wonderful”, she said. It does, however, cut funding for the federal agency that provides money for services to the elderly and blind, and that has officials who operate Meals on Wheels programs across the country concerned.

Karla Hale, executive director of Longmont Meals on Wheels, said the program relies on local grants and donations.

About 350 people volunteer for the organization each week.

“Thirty-three percent of our meals on wheels budget is a combination of federal and state governmental support”, Covington explained. States that invest more in delivering meals to seniors’ homes have lower rates of low-care seniors in nursing homes.

For both programs, our job is to feed and nurture some of the most vulnerable and isolated members of our community: seniors, 60 and older who can no longer shop and/or cook for themselves.

We are dedicated to continuing to serve the seniors of our community but we need your help.

“For us, it’s scary”, said CEO and President Pamela Calzadilla.