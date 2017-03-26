Trump’s GOP sideshow makes flawed Obamacare look like Bill of Rights — LUPICA

At first I thought it was a reader with a complaint since it was a blocked number.

In 2009, President Barack Obama was criticized for failing to schmooze lawmakers sufficiently ― for being an imperious technocrat when the situation called for a glad-handing salesman. He did not bury the lede.

In the first big blow to the Trump administration’s legislative agenda, the Republicans’ plan to repeal and replace Obamacare failed to garner enough support to bring it to a vote on the floor of the House Friday.

“I’m shocked with what Mr. MacArthur’s done”, said Rep. Bill Pascrell, a Democrat from Paterson who battled against the bill in the House Ways and Means Committee. “They weren’t going to give us a single vote, so it’s a very hard thing to do”, President Trump said.

Speaker Ryan has yet to comment on the decision to pull the bill from the floor. That is why this didn’t pass. Obamacare is the law of the land and will continue to be the law of the land.

“I’ve been saying for the previous year and a half that the best thing we can do, politically speaking, is let Obamacare explode”. The score that came from the Congressional Budget Office yesterday said that our change to the tax credits for the 50 to 64-year-old band is now $90 billion.

Now Trump, who as Trump the Candidate said that he would repeal and replace Obamacare “immediately”, says that the real losers here are Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

Ryan and others said tax reform and other issues would be easier than health care, because there’s more agreement within the party on how to proceed.

Most egregiously of all, at this point the tempo is apparently being dictated by Donald Trump’s personal pique at recalcitrant House members.

“Hey, we could have done this”, he said.

Many voters who elected him appeared largely willing to give him a pass on the collapse of his campaign promise to overhaul the USA healthcare system, stressing his short time in office. “So Obamacare is exploding”.

Still, I wondered, why not whip some more votes this weekend and come back next week to the House with a revised piece of legislation? “It’s always possible but we pulled it”.

Trump had put his reputation as a dealmaker on the line with the high-risk vote.

‘We were very very close.

“I can tell you that I am voting yes because I think we’ve meaningfully improved the bill”, MacArthur said.

I said that must have hurt after all of his efforts. He may not have loved the bill but he embraced the push for passage. They say they represent you.

Speaker Ryan presented the group with the demands of conservative Republicans who have also been holding out over different concerns and asked what would be “acceptable”, according to a source in the room.

“No, not tough”, Trump said.

“The House decision today not to vote changes nothing about the urgency of rescuing 230,000 Tennesseans who buy insurance on Obamacare exchanges that our state insurance commissioner has said ‘are very near collapse.’ Unless Congress and the President act soon, these Tennesseans-some of the most vulnerable citizens in our state-are likely to have zero choices of insurance in 2018”.

After President Donald Trump’s upset win previous year, Democrats were downright mournful. Did he share those frustrations, and would he be able to work with Ryan moving forward on plans to cut taxes and build an infrastructure package?

“I don’t blame Paul at all”.

During negotiations this week to gain conservative support for the bill, an amendment was proposed to repeal Obamacare’s requirement that insurers cover 10 health services such as maternal and mental health care.

“Time will tell. Obamacare is in for some rough days”.

