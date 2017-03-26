Trump’s health care triumvirate: Pence, Price and Mulvaney

“He’s venturing into Baghdad Bob territory”, one White House reporter said, referring to the Saddam Hussein spokesperson known for his vociferous denials of what to everyone else was reality.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer, responding to questions about not having enough votes ahead of Thursday’s vote on the bill, leaned on the Capitol Hill experience shared by Mulvaney and Price. So it’s a wide-open question where the administration and Republicans more broadly go from here. A Republican leadership notice said that votes are now possible Friday, according to Bloomberg.

The sources did not say when the vote will be held after President Donald Trump failed to convince ultraconservative Freedom Caucus lawmakers to vote for the bill.

Spicer insisted that today’s vote would proceed as Trump demanded later in the day.

Trump expressed confidence that the vote would take place Thursday, even minutes before the delay was announced.

“For a lot of these guys, it really comes down to premium increases”, he said. And a Freedom Caucus aide said Wednesday that the now have more than 25 no votes and are “asking leadership to start over”.

“I am still a no at this time”, Rep. Mark Meadows, the caucus chair, told reporters after the meeting.

“He left everything on the field”, Spicer said.

FreedomWorks, an advocacy group associated with the tea-party movement, said that if Republican leaders were to promote the Obamacare repeal bill passed by Congress in 2015 and vetoed by President Obama, they would have a victor. “There is a plan A, and plan A. We’re going to get this done”. “It’s a balancing act, make no mistake about it”, Spicer said.

Conway, this week, also said Trump “doesn’t know” his former aides like Carter Page or J.D. Gordon, when, in fact, Page served as a member of Trump’s foreign policy team in March 2016 and Gordon managed the national security advisory committee under Sessions.

Republicans contend Senate rules limit the measures they can include in the current reconciliation bill.