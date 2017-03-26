Trump shifts blame to conservatives on failure of health care bill

Although Republicans have a majority in the House, Democrats are united against the bill and Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, who has championed the bill, can afford to lose only 21 Republican votes. “I have the utmost confidence in [Freedom Caucus] leadership that we will come out with a bill that the president will sign [and] that the American people will thank us for”. “I think that Democrats can come to the table as well and if you look at what the president said. he said perhaps it’s time for us to start talking to some moderate Democrats as well as come up with a bipartisan solution”.

Other GOP operatives close to the more centrist faction of the party complained that the moderates were simply ignored, damaging the bill’s prospects more than the White House realized.

Trump is expected to meet Thursday with the House Freedom Caucus to try to get the conservative group on board, as GOP leaders offered a tweak of their health-care plan Wednesday night to include getting rid of the set of minimum benefits required of insurers.

Thwarted by two factions of fellow Republicans, from the center and far right, House Speaker Paul Ryan said President Barack Obama’s health care law, the GOP’s No. 1 target in the new Trump administration, will remain in place “for the foreseeable future”.

The Republican legislation would halt Obama’s tax penalties against people who don’t buy coverage and cut the federal-state Medicaid program for low earners, which the Obama statute had expanded.

The GOP bill would have eliminated the Obama statute’s unpopular fines on people who do not obtain coverage and would also have removed the often-generous subsidies for those who purchase insurance. It also would allow insurers to charge older Americans more and repeal tax boosts the law imposed on high-income people and health industry companies.

A spokeswoman for Ryan, AshLee Strong, said Ryan and Trump spoke for almost an hour Saturday and again on Sunday about moving forward on the agenda, saying “their relationship is stronger than ever right now”.

The measure would also block federal payments to Planned Parenthood for a year, another stumbling block for GOP moderates. During the previous years, they had cast dozens of votes to repeal Obama’s law in full or in part, but when they finally got the chance to pass a repeal version that actually had a chance to become law, they couldn’t deliver. “Obamacare” gave birth to the tea party movement and helped Republicans win and keep control of Congress and then take the White House. Trump’s handling of health care was viewed unfavorably by 6 in 10.

But by passing a same-day rule, the House can consider a rule and the underlying bill the same day it’s before the Rules Committee.

As he ponders his next steps, Trump faces decisions on whether to back administrative changes to fix Obamacare or undermine it as prices for insurance plans rise in many markets. “Rookie’s error for bringing this up on a day when clearly you’re not ready”.

As Trump courted conservative lawmakers, Ryan and other House leaders focused on trying to rally the support of moderate Republicans but it was a hard balancing act.

“We still haven’t seen the movement we want to make the premiums affordable for everyone”, he said today. “Call your Rep & let them know”. “They’re not going to pass the bill”. Instead, medical professionals, doctors and hospitals – major employers in some districts – as well as the AARP and other influential consumer groups were almost unanimously opposed. On the other side, conservative groups including the Koch outfit argued the legislation did not go far enough in uprooting Obamacare. The Chamber of Commerce was in favor. “I’m not predicting anything but that’s how I’m looking at it”, he said, brushing off the possibility that Trump, who won his district, might campaign against him or seek political retribution.