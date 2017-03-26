Trump shifts blame to conservatives on health care bill failure

When asked how the White House viewed the Freedom Caucus after the group had seemed to be move the goalpost, a member familiar with the whip operation, said: “As I told a freshman member when he complained to me that Meadows stabbed him in the back a year ago, ‘I’m sorry you had to experience what has already happened to the rest of us'”.

“I can tell you that we’re making great progress”, Mark Meadows, chairman of the Freedom Caucus, told reporters. “We’re not there yet”.

Mick Mulvaney, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, said on NBC’s Meet the Press that he hasn’t heard Trump blame Ryan. Trump tweeted early Sunday.

Major stock indexes wobbled on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending slightly down and the S&P 500 slightly higher. Investors are eagerly awaiting Thursday’s healthcare vote, which could be pivotal for Trump’s broader plans.

From the beginning, members of the House Freedom Caucus had been among the most outspoken voices against House leadership’s bill.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said earlier in the week there was no plan B. But now Ryan and the GOP health wonks need to dive back into the bill to see if they can salvage something that might pass, all the while dealing with the knock on effects of their failure (the deficit reduction that came with the repeal and replace bill, for example, gave the GOP some flexibility in fashioning a tax reform bill-which is supposed to be the next big act in Trump’s domestic agenda.) Now, a dispirited Ryan said on Friday afternoon, “we’re going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future”.

The delay was announced after Trump, who ran for president as a master deal-maker, failed to close the deal with a group of fellow Republicans in the first major legislative test of his presidency. A spokesman for McConnell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On the other side, patient advocates say that not requiring the coverage would hurt both individuals and healthcare providers.

In a schism among Republicans who now control Congress and the White House, moderates oppose Ryan’s bill, saying it goes too far.

The figures quoted by Meadows were startling since Republicans can lose only 22 votes in the face of united Democratic opposition.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Democrats are willing to work with Republicans on an effort to improve the ACA. They have won some last minute concessions in the negotiations under way. “We just said repeal was off the table”. “As we have indicated previously we are open to changes to the bill that make it better and grow its support”.

He scolded conservative Republicans, explaining that Trump had felt “disappointed” that a “number of people he thought were loyal to him that weren’t”.

After seven years of fervent promises to repeal and replace “Obamacare”, President Donald Trump and GOP congressional leaders buckled at a moment of truth Thursday, putting off a planned showdown vote in a stinging setback for the young administration. Twenty million people gained insurance under the law. It also said 24 million fewer people would be insured by 2026.

The Republican legislation would halt Obama’s tax penalties against people who don’t buy coverage and cut the federal-state Medicaid program for low earners, which the Obama statute had expanded.

In the two weeks since it was unveiled, shares of some hospital operators and health insurers have fallen more than 10 percent.

But conservatives have pushed for a provision eliminating the EHB rule to be included in the House bill, despite concerns that a bill with that provision would be able to pass the Senate’s reconciliation rules.

Financial markets have watched the drama over the bill nervously, concerned that defeat or delay for it could undermine Trump’s ability to carry through on promises to cut taxes and reduce regulation that have lifted USA stocks for weeks.

Opponents of the overhaul have been fiercely vocal, and on Wednesday protesters, many in wheelchairs or with serious medical conditions, blocked the Capitol rotunda for about an hour. “They own it; 100% own it”, Trump said.