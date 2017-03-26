Trump Still Insisting on Vote for Doomed Health Care Bill

Hours before President Trump faced his first big legislative test, the White House sounded resigned to the possibility that a GOP plan to overhaul the Affordable Care Act could be defeated.

One thing is clear: Ryan, who was once the darling of the national conservative movement due to his support for tax cuts and budget restraint, has had his conservative bonafides questioned in recent years. After the cancellation of the vote, everyone made the same joke on Twitter. -Mexican border security, increasing spending on the military and public works, while also reining in the budget deficit. Trump has met with or talked on the phone with 120 individual GOP House members in the last few days, he said.

The White House had already emphasized that repealing and replacing Obamacare would come in three steps: 1) the main AHCA legislation that hit a buzzsaw in Congress Friday; 2) regulatory relief from the Department of Health and Human Services; and 3) follow-on legislation to shore up the last bits of reform. Most likely, he’s going to insist on a vote no matter what.

“If they can get past this and not delay all of Trump’s other programs then I think the market will breathe a sigh of relief and look beyond this”, Mr Acampora said of the healthcare failure.

There’s a political reason too, though.

The Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City has been described as the biggest gamble of Donald Trump’s business career. The White House’s disinterest in the substance is palpable, though.

“If they’re applauding, they shouldn’t”, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), the head of the Freedom Caucus, said of the Democrats on ABC’s “This Week”.

Even though Republicans hold a House majority and can pass any bill they want to, Trump complained about Democrats refusing to repeal the health care legislation that they voted for and continue to support. “America is stronger because of the Affordable Care Act”, he said.

The failure is a massive blow for Mr Trump, who wrote a book called The Art Of The Deal and boasted about his negotiating skills. A failed bill would be Bannon’s best chance yet to topple Ryan and advance his nationalist-populist economic agenda.

“What’s new”, she continued, “is the opening that the callousness of the Trump administration and the GOP provides for holding up an alternate vision-one in which what we want for health care reflects what we want for our country overall”. There was a procedural logic to it too.

Both Obamacare and the GOP plan, referred to by Democrats as “Trumpcare”, offer the credits. The collective defeat of the health care effort could strain that tolerance.

Donald Trump has denied that reforming U.S. healthcare immediately was one of his key election pledges – as the blame game began over the failure to pass his bill.

It’ll be interesting to see how moderate Republicans play this vote.

One difference that’s already apparent: Lawmakers and administration officials seem inclined to take more time on tax legislation.

The problem remains the same for leadership – any push to win over the Freedom Caucus further alienates moderates and vice versa.

“I can tell you right now there’s bitterness within our conference, it’s going to take time to heal that”, Collins said.

Costello and Meehan both voted in committees to advance the original proposal, but said they had changed their positions and would have cast votes against the final bill.

Here’s Trump making a last-minute check-the-box pitch for the bill on Instagram. Ryan favors replacing the existing 35 percent corporate income tax with a 20 percent tax rate on companies’ domestic sales and imports.

“We’ve seen the whip count”.

But Brady said he and House Speaker Paul Ryan are all-in on tax reform. “It’s going to have a very bad year”, he told reporters in the Oval Office after he and House Speaker Paul Ryan opted to yank the doomed GOP replacement bill from the House floor.