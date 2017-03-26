Trump Threats Continue As Demand Issued To Vote On Repealing Obamacare

As part of the push by House GOP leaders to gain more support for their plan, they amended the bill Thursday to allow states to decide, starting next year, which, if any, benefits insurers must provide on the individual market, rather than requiring health plans to include the Affordable Care Act’s 10 “essential health benefits, according to House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas”. I sincerely hope Republicans will now join Democrats to further expand affordable, quality health coverage to more Americans and build on the historic progress we made with the Affordable Care Act. The legislation would reduce federal deficits by $337 billion from 2017-2026.

Health insurance competition doesn’t solve the health care policy problem, but it would be a step forward. “We can not go backward on these crucial investments in the people of Rhode Island”.

The flexibility that GOP lawmakers see in the bill might not serve workers well, said Sarah Lueck, a senior policy analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. The states’ obligation is to cover certain groups of people and to provide specific benefits. But people who make too much to get subsidies – those in the solid middle class and above – have seen steep premium increases and fewer options.

For Lou Giancola, President and CEO of South County Hospital, the AHCA is not a substantive alternative to the ACA, which he describes as “cumbersome” but effective.

The health insurance company Anthem has said the GOP bill would benefit both insurers and individuals.

“I have always believed that insurance, particularly health insurance, is a way that society says, “we are going to help people who need it because you don’t know when you are going to need it”, said Giancola Monday.

Before President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul, insurers could reject sick applicants or charge them higher premiums. Suddenly, he abandoned that goal.

House Republicans are intent on tarnishing this historic day by implementing measures that would strip an estimated 24 million of the lowest income Americans of their health coverage. “So the way to get healthy people is to offer cheaper products designed for the healthy people”. “If they want to play politics and go down the same road again or drop their hands and do nothing, I think that’s unfortunate because we have to wait for the Democrats to take over”. Instead the Republicans’ substitute for the much maligned Obamacare was pulled from consideration by Speaker Paul Ryan with Trump’s agreement after it was clear that Republicans did not have the votes to pass it. “As it turns out, it is not because they use less health care, they actually use a similar amount, but it just costs less”. Since long-term care access under Medicaid is already complex and costly, expanded access to these benefits would not be included, at least initially. Congress should focus on expanding coverage for more working people, not putting high-quality care out of reach. For those who can not afford the Medicare premium, offer them Medicaid under a block grant to each state based on age and income administered by highly successful managed care organizations such as Centene and Molina Healthcare. “We can’t say no, we are going to treat everyone that comes into our emergency department”. And without savings anticipated from the health-care bill, paying for the “massive” cuts Trump has promised for corporations and middle-class families becomes considerably more complicated.

“[Insurance providers] market and pay claims, that is really their function”, he said.

“So they have to re-examine how they are going to govern”, Schumer said on a call with reporters.

“Not only does ObamaCare 2.0 include nearly all of the bad ObamaCare policies that force higher costs, it similarly fails to include basic cost containment measures that help lower health care costs”.

He added that the public should better understand how premiums for health care insurance are calculated, and how any reform should ultimately bring premiums down.

“Yessssss”, an elated 27-year-old artist, Alysa Diebolt of Eastpointe, Michigan, typed on Facebook in response to the news, saying she was relieved those she knows on Affordable Care Act plans won’t lose their coverage.