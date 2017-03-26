Trump toots horn of Mack truck at White House

Amid ongoing scrutiny of his health-care plan, Russian Federation ties, wiretapping claims, and proposed budget cuts, President Donald Trump posed in the front seat of a semi-truck parked in the White House driveway on Wednesday. The meeting took place around the same time the House of Representatives made the the decision to delay the vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The president climbed into the cab of a semi-truck parked in front of White House and seemed to enjoy the view.

After photos emerged showing Trump apparently yelling behind the wheel, social media went into overdrive. Trump then pretended to drive the truck and honked its horn.

For the event, ATA brought its Image Truck – Interstate One – and a trailer provided by Jet Express featuring Trucking Moves America Forward imaging, hauled by ATA’s Share the Road Truck.

“You see every and you see every valley and you see every pothole in our roads that have to be redone”, Trump told the drivers.

That makes truckers a valuable voting bloc and a powerful lobby, one that is fiercely opposed to Obamacare, the healthcare system that guarantees medical insurance for millions of Americans. They know it’s no good. “I don’t want to spend too much time with you”.