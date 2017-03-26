Trump turns to tax after Obamacare debacle

House Speaker Paul Ryan failed to garner enough votes in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives for the passage of the new healthcare bill to replace the Obamacare due to opposition from some of its own party lawmakers, in particular the one that have grouped themselves under the banner of Freedom Caucus.

The president, who prides himself on his negotiating abilities, had prominently inserted himself into last-minute talks, traveling to Capitol Hill and inviting some Republican lawmakers to the White House, demanding action.

“Mr Trump should not imagine that angry Americans will blame Democrats, who are totally locked out of power, if he presides over an unraveling of the system”. On Trump’s agenda are a major overhaul of the tax system and a bill to upgrade infrastructure like roads and bridges.

‘And just remember, ‘ Trump warned: ‘This is not our bill.

The real estate mogul-turned-politician – who built his candidacy on his skills as a negotiator and deal closer – had very publicly twisted the arms of recalcitrant Republicans to rally votes, extending both carrots and sticks. Bad things are going to happen. They 100 per cent own it. We couldn’t quite get there, we were a small number of votes short. When Trump was drawing up his list of potential Supreme Court nominees past year, he said he was relying on guidance from Heritage and from the Federalist Society, an influential conservative legal group.

Ryan, however, who had been leading the effort on behalf of Trump, could not muster the majority 215 votes. “I will not sugar coat this”.

But when asked how Republicans could face voters after their failure to make good on years of promises, Ryan quietly said: “It’s a really good question”. Some 14 million people stood to lose their coverage starting next year, according to congressional forecasts. “D-O-N-E done. This bill is dead”.

Obamacare, a law created to improve the quality of healthcare services and make them affordable for low-income citizens, has provided medical coverage for more than 20 million people who were previously uninsured.

Schumer spoke two days after House Republicans pulled their health care bill at the last minute to avoid a certain defeat. Trump had put his reputation as a dealmaker on the line with the high-risk vote.

The health care loss was a devastating early setback for Trump that could cast a long shadow over his presidency. The health care bill fell victim to bickering between two competing groups in Trump’s party: a band of grass roots conservatives, centered around the House Freedom Caucus, who routinely buck leadership; and establishment-leaning moderates who are more likely to seek consensus over confrontation.

Opponents scoffed at the USA president’s self-proclaimed deal making ability after he and his team in Congress failed to muster sufficient votes to pass their American Health Care Act despite a Republican majority in both houses of Congress. “They run in multiple directions and any one of them could cause an natural disaster”.

That could spell trouble for the party in power, as Washington gears up for several legislative battles in the months ahead.