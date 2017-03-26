Trump TV surrogate Boris Epshteyn leaving White House, officials confirm

In the past, Epshteyn was frequently seen on cable news promoting Donald Trump during the presidential election, for which he was an advisor.

Epshteyn could potentially have a less “visable” position, but is “expected to remain in the administration”, Politico reported.

Boris Epshteyn’s departure was treated with some mystery, the New York Times said in the report on Saturday. However, White House officials have told Politico that “we are exploring opportunities within the administration”, and Epshteyn will be withdrawing from his high-profile position.

Epshteyn has yet to publicly comment about departing his post.

According to Politicoearlier this month, Epshteyn had threatened to withhold Trump surrogates from Fox News, after a network booker asked him about the president’s travel ban executive order. He was also director of communications for Trump’s Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Reportedly Epshteyn, who claimed that he had family who died in the Holocaust, wrote Trump’s statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day which was widely condemned for failing to mention Jews or anti-Semitism.