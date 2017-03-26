Trump vows ‘great’ plan to replace Obamacare

Curry said it appears Republicans will move on to tax reform, a less controversial topic that enjoys broader support, even among some Democrats.

Despite the flaws of Obamacare, “nobody who studies health policy is going to think this is great”, said Brigham Young University economics chairman Mark Showalter.

“We haven’t seen the final bill and won’t have a @USCBO score on the latest version before a vote”, Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer (Md.) tweeted Thursday night. If it fails, he said, the administration will move on from healthcare reform, leaving ObamaCare in place. “And (Republicans) haven’t been straightforward with how they’re going to try to do it”. He’s with us now.

PEREZ: Oh, it was a good day for the good guys. And Americans who already had insurance received an upgrade as well – from free preventative care, like mammograms and vaccines, to improvements in the quality of care in hospitals that has averted almost 100,000 deaths.

There had been weeks of public outcry and advocacy in opposition by LGBTI activists, civil rights leaders, and health care advocates. But right now it’s not clear that they still have – that they even have the votes to pass.

“I know this will all make the deficit better”, said Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), a leadership ally.

Trump now wants to turn to tax reform, an ambitious, complicated plan at the center of his agenda, and he does so wounded by the health care collapse as well as the uncertain legal status of his travel ban and an ongoing federal investigation into possible contacts and coordination between his campaign aides and Russian officials. If passing Trumpcare were a task on “The Apprentice”, Donald Trump would be fired by now. “Certainly, for me, it was a very interesting experience, but for me, it’ll be an experience that leads to an even better health care plan”. His state estimated annual costs of $6 billion starting in 2020, when the Medicaid changes would have hit.

Instead, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), along with GOP leadership, is hoping to vote Friday morning on legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare, CNN reported. What do you think of that? What do you make of that?

PEREZ: Well, that’s roughly akin to the person who, you know, murders his parents and begs for mercy because he’s an orphan. And carriers want the agency to continue the Obama administration’s efforts to bolster the risk programs that insulate them from costly policyholders. And what they ought to be doing is improving the marketplace.

Access to affordable, timely health care is a critical component of our quality of life.

Republicans had been promising for seven years to repeal Obamacare. He has a very different philosophical perspective on this.

America’s Health Insurance Plans issued a press statement, lauding provision that would help establish a “strong stable individual market” that could offer patients more options and lower costs. “And if the perception is that you can’t get your first big initiative done, then that hurts the perceptions down the road about your ability to get other big things done”, Byrne said in an interview before the decision. I believe that government can play a catalytic role in helping people get access to the safety net.

This is a problem, because the more expensive care becomes for older people, the less likely they are to get it, Patel said. And when you are healthy, guess what you do. “But for tomorrow, we must gird ourselves for the battles yet to come”.

MARTIN: OK. What is your task going forward here?

Trump won Davis’s 13th congressional district over Democrat Hillary Clinton by a narrow 5.5 percentage points in November.

