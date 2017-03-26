Turkey warns Russian Federation over YPG attacks from Syria

The group has threatened to take reciprocal action.

In addition to this, the Russian General Staff has confirmed reports of a regime takeover in Manbij earlier in March, which is now being held by the US -supported Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), dominated by the YPG.

The Pentagon also has said the United States has not decided on the composition of an American-backed assault force in Raqqa.

The Raqqa campaign appears to be gathering steam as an overlapping US-backed effort in Iraq is drawing closer to driving Islamic State from the city of Mosul.

His talks in Ankara come as the USA -led coalition steps up its military campaign against Islamic State around the Syrian city of Raqqa.

On Wednesday, the Turkish army said the soldier had been shot to death in Hatay Province by a sniper on the Syrian side of the border. Turkey considers those Syrian Kurdish forces an extension of outlawed Kurdish rebels fighting Turkey.

“We have overcome our differences with Russian Federation”.

While SDF forces are positioned around Raqqa and appear in a strategic position to launch an attack Washington remains wary of alienating Turkey, a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation ally.

Moreover, the committee asked whether the United Kingdom government shares its assessment that the YPG, rather than ISIS, is the primary target of Turkey’s Operation Euphrates Shield-launched in August 2016 in northern Syria.

Turkish officials, on a number of occasions, have said that Ankara will reconsider the US-lead coalition’s use of the Incirlik if it felt the use of the base was against its interests.

Some US officials think that timeline is too optimistic, noting that a major battle underway for Tabqa dam, about 40 km west of Raqqa, could take weeks to complete.

“If the USA empowers the Kurds, “you have an enormous challenge as far as relations with Turkey is concerned”, conceded Sen”.