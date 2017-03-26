Turn off the lights tonight

In a video message, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said: “Climate change continues to imperil lives and livelihoods around the world”.

Lights at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station turned off (ANI Photo) Combo- Historical Christ Church in Shimla seen before and during Earth Hour on Saturday. The following year, Earth Hour had become a global sustainability movement with more than 50 million people across 35 countries participated.

BC Hydro’s last recorded percentage of energy saved in Northern BC was 4% back in 2012, while the entire province collectively saved 2%.

Among the places going dark this year: the Empire State Building, the Space Needle, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Colosseum in Rome, the Pyramids of Egypt, the Sydney Opera House and the Eiffel Tower.

Earth Hour was initially launched in 2007 as a global movement of solidarity for climate action and comes only months after governments agreed a new global climate deal and it is marked as the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment.

Lang Banks, director of WWF Scotland said: “Yet again Earth Hour is capturing the public’s imagination with thousands of people across the country gearing up to take part and show they care about our planet”.

Earth Hour is more than just making a statement by turning lights off for an hour to raise awareness about climate change – it’s part of worldwide efforts to address the problem, according to the nonprofit. He also called upon all commercial, social, governmental establishments, educational institutions and the people across Jammu and Kashmir to observe Earth Hour.

“Switch Off and Switch to Solar Energy” is the main theme of the Earth Hour 2017.

The speaker urged the nation to join hands with other nations on Saturday March 25 by collectively acting to conserve energy.

Participants can change their Facebook profile picture, donate their Facebook feed, tune in to Earth Hour live performances on Facebook Live and offering donations.