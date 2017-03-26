Twitter Reacts To ‘Worst Possession Ever’ To End Gonzaga-West Virginia Game

West Virginia was owning the glass.

The Zags (35-1) will play either Arizona or Xavier on Saturday for the West regional title. It’s a great offensive team that likes to push the ball and strike quickly, and it’s usually quite good at avoiding turnovers.

How did the winners fare on Thursday night?

Senior-to-be Elijah Macon grew by leaps and bounds during the season and seemingly got better each time he stepped on the floor.

They clawed and scrapped and pushed and shoved in a brutal game – the exact game West Virginia loves to play.

The Mountaineers shot 26.7 percent from the field but were in position to force overtime because they blocked seven Gonzaga shots, forced 16 Gonzaga turnovers and grabbed 20 offensive rebounds.

But this is not your typical Mark Few-coached Gonzaga team.

Gonzaga as made it to its third regional final to go along with eight Sweet 16 trips and 19 straight tournament appearances.

Carter tried to use the screens, but he was bottled up by the Gonzaga defense.

The team’s leading scorer Jevon Carter (finished with 21 points, 7 rebounds) was the target, and got the ball with plenty of time on the clock, but chose to heave up a contested three that resulted in an air ball. It could do what it had done all season along, one more time. Also shot exactly 16-of-60 tonight and it wasn’t enough vs. top-seeded Zags. At that point, whoever wants it more usually wins.

Few said making the Elite Eight “means everything”.

We thank the seniors from WVU: Nathan Adrian, Teyvon Myers, Tarik Phillip, Brandon Watkins and James Long for all the thrills, pride and joy they have given Mountaineer basketball over the past four seasons and especially this year’s team. “You have got to give them a lot of credit for the effort that they play with”. Brackets may be busted, but March Madness finally has the Cinderella its been waiting for int the West Region.

Gonzaga is indisputably one of the country’s most accomplished programs since the dawn of the current century, but that one last milestone – the Final Four – has somehow eluded it.

The Jayhawks are at another level right now. The Final Four games including the championship will take place in Phoenix. It came into this game ranked No. 1 in the nation in defensive efficiency, but to Vegas and most of the punditry, that ranking-even though it was schedule-adjusted-seemed to be accompanied by an asterisk.

Nor could the Bulldogs simply turn the keys over to Williams-Goss, who played 38 minutes in the grueling game and occasionally struggled to maintain control, turning the ball over five times.

By the end of the night in Kansas City, the building was chanting “Rock Chalk, Jayhawk” and Kansas had a new school record for the most points in its the first NCAA Tournament games. Carter would miss another three, but Nate Adrian was there to scoop up the rebound and give WVU one final glimmer of hope. But before the egg, we must talk about the chicken, or Duck. But with the game on the line, he missed two threes and then dribbled around looking for another shot before dumping it off to Miles at the buzzer.

OR got lucky here, and thankfully has Jordan Bell playing the best basketball of his career here in the NCAA Tournament.

Sixteen baskets and 26.7 percent shooting won’t advance a team this late in this event, but the oddity associated with those numbers is they merely match the worst of the season.