U.S. routs Honduras in World Cup qualifying match

Geoff Cameron played great in right back clearing nearly every ball that came his way. It’s one thing to say it and another thing to do it.

Lleget was shortly forced off of the field because of a nasty tackle, but I thought his movement off the ball was great.

The USA had come into the game carrying other injuries – though in the event even that scenario broke in their favor, after the losses of Bobby Wood and Jordan Morris pushed Dempsey into a starting role.

“Yeah”, he added, “it would be great if I could be around for that”.

Just after halftime, Pulisic and Dempsey both scored from close range before Dempsey powered in a free-kick screamer.

– Jorge Villafaña (LB): 6.5: Villafaña upped his national team stock a bit. And they’re feeling a lot better about the team’s chances of reaching the 2018 World Cup in Russian Federation. The defeats caused the U.S. Soccer Federation to fire Klinsmann, who had coached the Americans since 2011, and bring back Arena, who led the team from 1998-2006.

Clint Dempsey of the Seattle Sounders scored his second global hat trick, leading the USA national team to a 6-0 victory over Honduras in a World Cup qualifying match in San Jose, Calif. He capped the night with a stunning free kick and pounded his chest in a celebration that was equal parts “My heart is just fine” and “I’m still here, damn it”.

The US looked in control and the lead was doubled just about 18 minutes later. “Made it easy for me”.

The United States’ 6-0 demolition of Honduras was manager Bruce Arena’s first competitive game in charge, and the US’ first competitive game without Jurgen Klinsmann at the helm since 2011.

That line drew laughs, but it was based in truth.

He will continue to receive criticism from sections of the fanbase, but remember that criticism is unfounded and he continues to be one of the U.S.’ most important players.

Christian Pulisic grabbed the headlines on Friday night, but it’s a safe bet few people were happier to see his breakout performance than Dempsey, who looked rejuvenated playing alongside someone with the dynamic qualities to help bring the best out of everybody in the USA attack.

“Clint’s record is second to none”, said the MNT captain.

Dempsey went the distance, meshing with Altidore and 18-year-old sensation Christian Pulisic in producing the US team’s largest output in the final round of qualifying since the six-team format was implemented ahead of the 1998 World Cup. He scored a hat trick and combined well with Pulisic and Jozy Altidore in attack. “It’s a good team“. “He is strong and technical and makes good runs, he always gives good support – and he is clinical”. “I look forward to seeing how he reacts in these next two games”. And the Dempsey-Altiidore-Pulisic connection struck for the second time in the match. Then an impudent chip into the box from Pulisic, worthy of the improvisational best of Dempsey himself, was poked high into the net by Dempsey, under pressure from two defenders.

It is the kind of game Dempsey could certainly get used to and one he appreciates more after the recent ordeal he endured.

“He was an idol of mind, so it’s obviously an honor, but I’m my own player as well so I’m just trying to do it for me, and that’s it”, Pulisic said.

Honduras is actually sitting ahead of the US in the table at the moment. I think this is going to be a knockdown, drag-out affair right until October.

When his team needed him the most, Clint Dempsey ran the show.